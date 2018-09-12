Bakcell organizes Family Day for its Corporate Customers (FOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 12

Bakcell, the First Mobile Operator and Leading Mobile Internet Provider of Azerbaijan has organized a “Family Day” event for its corporate customers as a symbol of appreciation for their trust, loyalty and cooperation.

Last weekend, Bakcell has gathered representatives of more than 60 companies with their families at the “Bakcell Family Day” to enjoy fun activities at the fresh air. This was a great opportunity for employees and corporate customers to relax and enjoy a day out with their families while bonding with their colleagues and collaborate even more with representatives of other companies in a casual and friendly environment.

“Bakcell Family Day” was very much enjoyed by the children, because Bakcell has surprised them with numerous fun activities, games and exciting contests with lots of prizes. The event has included an entertainment program with DJs and singers performing. All the games and activities were held and controlled by the professional animators.

“People, who spend most of their time at work during the week, try to devote weekends to their families. Bakcell stays loyal to this tradition by bringing together our business partners and their families to strengthen our ties and thank them for being a part of Bakcell family” says Zaur Bayramov, Chief Sales Officer of Bakcell.

Currently Bakcell serves more than 3500 business customers across different industries in the country. Professional staff of Bakcell is able to provide individual assistance to companies, local government bodies and organizations in every aspect of mobile communication. Bakcell helps the business customers to collaborate more effectively, operate more efficiently and engage better with their clients – connecting their people securely and reliably.

With more than 7000 base stations, Bakcell network covers 99 percent of the population and 93 percent of the land area of the country (except for the occupied territories). In 2017, Bakcell network has been recognized as the “Best in Test” in Azerbaijan by P3 Communications, being one of the most trusted independent authorities in mobile benchmarking.

Bakcell, the First Mobile Operator and Leading Mobile Internet Provider of Azerbaijan, offers a wide range of products and Services to users of modern mobile communications Services. The company provides its customers with the best-in-class 4G mobile internet.

The 4G services of Bakcell are already available in Baku and Absheron peninsula, as well as central parts of more than 30 regions of Azerbaijan.

