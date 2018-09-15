Azerbaijani gymnast among 24 best at World Championships in Sofia (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 15

Trend:

The individual performance programs of gymnasts at the 36th World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships was completed on September 15, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation said.

This year, Bulgaria's capital Sofia is hosting the 36th World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships. Some 350 gymnasts from 61 countries participate in the championships.

Azerbaijan was represented by Zohra Agamirova and debutants Veronica Hudis and Daria Sorokina. The Azerbaijani gymnasts tried to perform as best as possible and, as a result, they took the ninth place among 38 countries.

In all-round competitions Zohra entered the list of 24 best gymnasts. Veronica Hudis was separated from the finals by only one step, taking the 25th place.

Darya Sorokina showed the best result in the ball performance and took the 48th place among 148 gymnasts.

Performances of 36 groups will start at Arena Armeets on September 16. Azerbaijan will be represented by Aliya Pashayeva, Siyana Vasileva, Aishan Bayramova, Diana Doman and Zeynab Hummatova.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news