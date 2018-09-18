Azer Turk Bank announces launch of "18% for oilmen!" campaign

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 18

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Azer Turk Bank always offers its customers loans on favorable terms and on the occasion of the Day of Oilmen starts new campaign "18% of oilmen!" from September 17.

As part of the campaign, citizens with a minimum monthly income of 500 AZN and over will be able to get a consumer loan from 300 to 25,000 AZN at Azer Turk Bank. Loans are granted for a period of 12, 24 and 36 months with a discount on the annual interest rate.

During the campaign, loans for a period of 12 months are provided not at the usual 19% interest rate, but at 18% per annum. Within the campaign, loans of up to 10,000 manat are issued without a guarantor.

Also, oil sector employees applying will receive MasterCard Gold with a 1-year service period as a gift from the Bank.

The campaign is active till September 30.

More information is available at www.azerturkbank.az , the Bank’s corporate pages at social networks, WhatsApp (055) 777 09 45 or at (012) 945 Call Center.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news