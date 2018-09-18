Azer Turk Bank announces launch of "18% for oilmen!" campaign

18 September 2018 12:55 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 18

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Azer Turk Bank always offers its customers loans on favorable terms and on the occasion of the Day of Oilmen starts new campaign "18% of oilmen!" from September 17.

As part of the campaign, citizens with a minimum monthly income of 500 AZN and over will be able to get a consumer loan from 300 to 25,000 AZN at Azer Turk Bank. Loans are granted for a period of 12, 24 and 36 months with a discount on the annual interest rate.

During the campaign, loans for a period of 12 months are provided not at the usual 19% interest rate, but at 18% per annum. Within the campaign, loans of up to 10,000 manat are issued without a guarantor.

Also, oil sector employees applying will receive MasterCard Gold with a 1-year service period as a gift from the Bank.

The campaign is active till September 30.

More information is available at www.azerturkbank.az , the Bank’s corporate pages at social networks, WhatsApp (055) 777 09 45 or at (012) 945 Call Center.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azer Turk Bank increases loan portfolio
Economy news 09:45
Azer Turk Bank launches "Low interest weather" campaign
Society 10 September 14:48
Prices of cards have melted! Up to 90% discounts
Society 16 August 13:49
Loans at 18% from Azer Turk Bank on occasion of Border Guard Day
Economy news 13 August 17:55
Azer Turk Bank offers military servants loans under favorable conditions
Economy news 25 June 11:52
Azer Turk Bank prolongs “28 May” campaign
Economy news 4 June 19:30
Latest
Mitsubishi exploring possibility of joint projects in Turkmenistan
Economy news 13:20
President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Masalli district (PHOTO)
Politics 12:47
Draghi: Euro zone banks have more work to do on soured debt
Europe 12:30
German minister says Brexit deal possible by November
Europe 12:29
BHOS students reach finals of CanSat Azerbaijan 2018
ICT 12:27
France says not involved in disappearance of Russian plane over Syria
Europe 12:26
OPEC's Barkindo says he hopes to agree long-term OPEC+ cooperation by December
Oil&Gas 12:24
Iran’s FM says to leave Tehran for UN General Assembly in NY
Politics 12:23
Indian ONGC Videsh expresses interest for geological exploration in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 12:22