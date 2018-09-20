Interesting facts about BHOS Foundation students

20 September 2018 10:47 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

Trend:

This year, 179 school graduates are enrolled in Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS). They will be acquiring one of four professions offered by the Higher School.

Out of them, ten persons graduated from secondary school with gold medals, and 121 school graduates received Honors Certificates. This number is five times greater than that in 2017, and twenty times as much as in the first year of student enrollment.

This is a clear evidence of better preparation of prospective students willing to study at BHOS. High level of intellectual development and deep knowledge of required disciplines allow them to receive high marks at the entrance exams to higher educational institutions conducted by the State Examination Centre.

In 2018, the average passing score for enrollment in Information Security specialty was 695 points for free-of-charge education and 664 points for fee-based education. For those willing to be Process Automation Engineering students, the average passing score was 691 points for free-of-charge education and 664 points for fee-based education.

In other departments, the average passing score was 677 points for free-of-charge education and 654 points for fee-based education (Petroleum Engineering) and 673 points for free-of-charge education and 659 points for fee-based education (Chemical Engineering).

