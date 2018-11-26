“AzerTelecom” to participate at the “Baku Tel 2018” exhibition

26 November 2018 10:30 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

Trend:

AzerTelecom LLC, the backbone internet provider which connects Azerbaijan to the international Internet network, will participate at the “Baku Tel 2018” – 24th Azerbaijan International Telecommunications, Innovations and High Technologies Exhibition and Conference, which will be held in Baku on 4-7 of December of this year.

The aim of the company's participation with its own stand at the exhibition, which is organized traditionally every year is to present wide range telecommunication services and solutions to local and international exhibitors. In the frame of the exhibition it is also envisaged to share ideas and experiences with the representatives of different local and foreign companies, expand existing relationship ties with partners as well as establish new business relations.

The company invites all potential customers and partners to visit its stand to obtain relevant information about the services and solutions presented.

It should be noted that this year “Baku Tel 2018”, which will take place at Baku Expo Centre expects over 200 exhibitors from 20 countries worldwide. Among the participants in the exhibition, there are leading ICT companies, mobile operators, Internet providers, system integrators, distributors of well-known brands and young developers. The exhibition will welcome national stands of such countries as Italy, Iran, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the Republic of Belarus, the USA, Slovenia, France, and Croatia.

AzerTelecom LLC is a dynamically developing telecommunication operator of Azerbaijan. The company was established in 2008 and “Bakcell”, the first mobile operator of Azerbaijan is the main shareholder of “AzerTelecom”. The company provides wholesale internet, leased line services, mobile backhaul, international transit, SIP telephony, FTTx (Fiber-to-the-x), Data Center services, VSAT services, Corporate network, Backbone services, Leased line over GSM, VPN (Virtual Private Network), VoIP services, DDoS protection, etc.

