EU implements around 50 twinning projects in Azerbaijan for 10 years

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 27

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

The EU has implemented about 50 twinning projects in Azerbaijan within 10 years, Ulviya Abdullayeva, representative of the EU delegation in Azerbaijan, said in Baku on Nov. 27.

“Some state agencies are showing more interest in implementation of twinning projects,” she said.

Abdullayeva added that the biggest twinning project is being implemented jointly with the Azerbaijani Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. This project is worth 1.4 million euros.

She said that the EU is constantly monitoring the twinning projects.

In turn, EU resident twinning adviser Zinaida Gorina stressed that the twinning project "Strengthening the National Accreditation System of the Republic of Azerbaijan" is worth 1.2 million euros.

The project, the implementation of which began on July 1, 2017, is expected to last 24 months.

