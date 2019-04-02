AZAL carries out first regular flight Baku-Almaty-Baku (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 2

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) has carried out the first regular flight Baku-Almaty-Baku, Trend reports citing the company.

AZAL flights will be operated twice a week on Tuesdays and Saturdays by Airbus A319 Aircrafts with Economy Class, Comfort-Club and Business Class configurations.

Departures will be carried out in Terminal 1 of Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

Almaty is called the "southern capital" of Kazakhstan. The city is in the foothills of Trans-Ili Alatau - incredibly beautiful snow-capped mountains, a kind of visiting card of the southern capital. At the same time, the city has a lot of green spaces. Almaty has everything you need for good relaxation and entertainment.

ЗАО "Азербайджанские авиалинии" (AZAL) осуществило первый регулярный авиарейся по маршруту Баку-Алматы-Баку, сообщили Trend в ЗАО.

Согласно информации, рейсы будут выполняться дважды в неделю по вторникам и четвергам лайнером Airbus A319 с конфигурациями эконом-, Comfort-Club и бизнес-класс.

