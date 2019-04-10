US Embassy sponsors first visit of singer-songwriter Tony Memmel to Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 10

Trend:

The United States Embassy in Azerbaijan is pleased to sponsor the first visit of Singer-Songwriter, Speaker, and Composer Tony Memmel to Azerbaijan on April 7-13, 2019. This visit has been arranged through the U.S. Department of State’s Arts Envoy Program, which brings American musicians to countries throughout the world to foster cross-cultural understanding and collaboration.

Tony Memmel is a disabled musician, and his program will focus on the inclusion of people with disabilities and their unlimited potential. Embassy also deeply appreciates all the input and support from the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Republic of Azerbaijan on this program.

Though Tony was born missing his left forearm, he taught himself to play the guitar by constructing a self-made cast out of strong tape that secures a guitar pick to his arm. He won a Wisconsin Area Music Industry (WAMI) 2013 Award for Singer-Songwriter of the year, where he joined the ranks of fellow WAMI winners: Bon Iver, Les Paul, Cory Chisel, and the BoDeans. Along with this he has earned write-ups in the Associated Press, CNN, Boston Globe, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, and Chicago Tribune.

Extensive independent touring experience has taken Tony to 45 states in the U.S., and 10 countries worldwide. He has released 4 full-length albums and 2 EP’s. The tours included visits to schools, orphanages, hospitals, and performances in historic concert venues with an aim to build cultural bridges through music. He also earned a Bachelor’s Degree in music, and trained as a classical vocalist.

While in Azerbaijan, Tony Memmel and his band will perform various public concerts and conduct master classes for local musicians and students who have various disabilities. All of Tony Memmel’s performances in Azerbaijan are free and open to the public. The U.S. Embassy invites anyone interested in supporting the inclusion of people with disabilities to attend any of the following concerts:

April 9- Park Bulvar Mall, Baku -19:00.

April 10 – Khachmaz American Center/Khachmaz Central Library – 15:00

April 11 – Azerbaijan National Musical Conservatory, Baku – 17:00

April 12 – Salyan American Center/ Salyan Central Library -15:00

For more information, visit the U.S. Embassy in Azerbaijan Facebook page at:

www.facebook.com/baku.usembassy

tonymemmel.com/wp/

