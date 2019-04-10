US Embassy sponsors first visit of singer-songwriter Tony Memmel to Azerbaijan

10 April 2019 14:41 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 10

Trend:

The United States Embassy in Azerbaijan is pleased to sponsor the first visit of Singer-Songwriter, Speaker, and Composer Tony Memmel to Azerbaijan on April 7-13, 2019. This visit has been arranged through the U.S. Department of State’s Arts Envoy Program, which brings American musicians to countries throughout the world to foster cross-cultural understanding and collaboration.

Tony Memmel is a disabled musician, and his program will focus on the inclusion of people with disabilities and their unlimited potential. Embassy also deeply appreciates all the input and support from the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Republic of Azerbaijan on this program.

Though Tony was born missing his left forearm, he taught himself to play the guitar by constructing a self-made cast out of strong tape that secures a guitar pick to his arm. He won a Wisconsin Area Music Industry (WAMI) 2013 Award for Singer-Songwriter of the year, where he joined the ranks of fellow WAMI winners: Bon Iver, Les Paul, Cory Chisel, and the BoDeans. Along with this he has earned write-ups in the Associated Press, CNN, Boston Globe, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, and Chicago Tribune.

Extensive independent touring experience has taken Tony to 45 states in the U.S., and 10 countries worldwide. He has released 4 full-length albums and 2 EP’s. The tours included visits to schools, orphanages, hospitals, and performances in historic concert venues with an aim to build cultural bridges through music. He also earned a Bachelor’s Degree in music, and trained as a classical vocalist.

While in Azerbaijan, Tony Memmel and his band will perform various public concerts and conduct master classes for local musicians and students who have various disabilities. All of Tony Memmel’s performances in Azerbaijan are free and open to the public. The U.S. Embassy invites anyone interested in supporting the inclusion of people with disabilities to attend any of the following concerts:

April 9- Park Bulvar Mall, Baku -19:00.

April 10 – Khachmaz American Center/Khachmaz Central Library – 15:00

April 11 – Azerbaijan National Musical Conservatory, Baku – 17:00

April 12 – Salyan American Center/ Salyan Central Library -15:00

For more information, visit the U.S. Embassy in Azerbaijan Facebook page at:

www.facebook.com/baku.usembassy

tonymemmel.com/wp/

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
US Embassy & American Councils for International Education launch English Language Program at IDP School in Azerbaijan's Sumgayit
Society 13 December 2018 18:56
US Chargé Launches “16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence” Campaign
Society 27 November 2018 17:28
US keen to continue co-op with Azerbaijan - military attache
Politics 20 September 2018 21:22
U.S. Embassy in Uzbekistan announces tender for supply of computers
Tenders 27 July 2018 11:29
US Embassy in Uzbekistan announces tender on provision of telephone services
Tenders 22 June 2018 10:45
Winners of competition dedicated to Earth Day announced in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 13 June 2018 11:06
Latest
OPEC: Azerbaijan sees minor increase in liquids output
Oil&Gas 16:09
Iranian official: measures should be taken for Iran to join FATF
Iran 16:03
Azerbaijan’s heavy industry to reach new level
Economy 16:00
UK’s EXPRO reveals areas for expanding services in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 15:53
Production of Iran’s Esfahan Refinery not to increase
Business 15:52
Anglo Asian Mining increases gold production in Azerbaijan
Economy 15:50
US company receives new flow of gas in Uzbek field
Oil&Gas 15:36
Mortgage lending value in Azerbaijan revealed
Finance 15:35
Georgia ready to explore opportunities to increase energy flow through BTC
Oil&Gas 15:10