UN, EU launching new project in Azerbaijan

15 April 2019 15:20 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 15

Trend:

The UN and the EU are launching EU4Climate, a regional project to combat climate change in Azerbaijan, Simona Gatti, minister-counselor of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan, said at the presentation of the project in Baku, Trend reports.

The project will be financed by the UN and the EU.

Gatti noted that the EU is cooperating with Azerbaijan to combat climate change.

This project will help implement in Azerbaijan the measures reflected in the Paris Agreement, as well as support the improvement of legislation in this direction, she said.

The project is planned to be implemented in the Eastern Partnership countries - Azerbaijan, Georgia, Belarus, Moldova, Ukraine and Armenia.

story will be updated

