Winners among junior trios, groups within European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships awarded in Baku

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 26

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The winners among junior trios, junior groups and juniors in aerobic dance within the 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships were awarded in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on May 26, Trend reports.

Russian gymnasts ranked first (second team scoring 20.100 points), Romanian gymnasts ranked second (19.950 points), Russian gymnasts ranked third (first team scoring 19.950) among junior trios.

President of the European Union of Gymnastics (UEG) Farid Gaibov, member of the UEG Technical Committee for Aerobic Gymnastics Vladislav Oskner, coach of the Azerbaijani national aerobic gymnastics team Jamila Ismailova presented awards.

Russian gymnasts ranked first scoring 20.050 points, Italian gymnasts ranked second scoring 19.600 points, while Hungarian gymnasts ranked third scoring 19.600 points among junior groups.

Member of the UEG Executive Committee Andrei Rodionenko, member of the UEG Technical Committee for Aerobic Gymnastics Lefki Ferentinou, member of the Executive Committee of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Rafig Beybutov presented awards.

Russian gymnasts ranked first scoring 17.700 points, Romanian gymnasts ranked second scoring 17.350 points, while Hungarian gymnasts ranked third scoring 17.200 points among juniors in aerobic dance.

UEG Vice-President Michel Boutard, member of the UEG Technical Committee for Aerobic Gymnastics Alina Dragan, technical director of the competitions Natalia Bulanova presented awards.

The European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships is being held in Baku for the first time and will last till May 26.

The athletes from 22 countries are performing at the Championships.

During the European Championships, Azerbaijan is being represented by 17 gymnasts - Aykhan Ahmadli, Balakhanim Ahmadova, Vladimir Dolmatov, Emil Guliyev, Khoshgadam Guliyeva, Narmina Huseynova, Nigar Ibrahimbayli, Imran Imranov, Akif Karimli, Elchin Mammadov, Madina Mustafayeva, Aysel Aslanzade, Khadija Guliyeva, Lala Guliyeva, Fatima Gurbanova, Emiliya Mahmudova, Eleonora Yusifova.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news