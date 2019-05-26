Winners among junior trios, groups within European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships awarded in Baku

26 May 2019 14:05 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 26

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The winners among junior trios, junior groups and juniors in aerobic dance within the 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships were awarded in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on May 26, Trend reports.

Russian gymnasts ranked first (second team scoring 20.100 points), Romanian gymnasts ranked second (19.950 points), Russian gymnasts ranked third (first team scoring 19.950) among junior trios.

President of the European Union of Gymnastics (UEG) Farid Gaibov, member of the UEG Technical Committee for Aerobic Gymnastics Vladislav Oskner, coach of the Azerbaijani national aerobic gymnastics team Jamila Ismailova presented awards.

Russian gymnasts ranked first scoring 20.050 points, Italian gymnasts ranked second scoring 19.600 points, while Hungarian gymnasts ranked third scoring 19.600 points among junior groups.

Member of the UEG Executive Committee Andrei Rodionenko, member of the UEG Technical Committee for Aerobic Gymnastics Lefki Ferentinou, member of the Executive Committee of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Rafig Beybutov presented awards.

Russian gymnasts ranked first scoring 17.700 points, Romanian gymnasts ranked second scoring 17.350 points, while Hungarian gymnasts ranked third scoring 17.200 points among juniors in aerobic dance.

UEG Vice-President Michel Boutard, member of the UEG Technical Committee for Aerobic Gymnastics Alina Dragan, technical director of the competitions Natalia Bulanova presented awards.

The European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships is being held in Baku for the first time and will last till May 26.

The athletes from 22 countries are performing at the Championships.

During the European Championships, Azerbaijan is being represented by 17 gymnasts - Aykhan Ahmadli, Balakhanim Ahmadova, Vladimir Dolmatov, Emil Guliyev, Khoshgadam Guliyeva, Narmina Huseynova, Nigar Ibrahimbayli, Imran Imranov, Akif Karimli, Elchin Mammadov, Madina Mustafayeva, Aysel Aslanzade, Khadija Guliyeva, Lala Guliyeva, Fatima Gurbanova, Emiliya Mahmudova, Eleonora Yusifova.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Russian gymnasts rank first in aerobic step competitions within European Championships
Society 15:02
Azerbaijani president congratulates Georgian counterpart
Politics 14:25
Russian gold medalist talks on positive atmosphere at European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships
Society 14:16
Junior winners in aerobic dance within European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships named in Baku
Society 13:44
Junior group winners within 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships named in Baku
Society 13:34
Final competitions within 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships underway in Baku
Society 13:28
Latest
Russian gymnasts rank first in aerobic step competitions within European Championships
Society 15:02
Iran discloses volume of crude oil to be put up for sale at energy exchange
Oil&Gas 14:55
Azerbaijani president congratulates Georgian counterpart
Politics 14:25
Russian gold medalist talks on positive atmosphere at European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships
Society 14:16
Trump says US, Japan making significant progress in trade talks
Other News 13:50
Junior winners in aerobic dance within European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships named in Baku
Society 13:44
Junior group winners within 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships named in Baku
Society 13:34
Final competitions within 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships underway in Baku
Society 13:28
Azerbaijan reveals districts where seed processing plants will be built
Economy 13:25