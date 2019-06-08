Baku Championships in Artistic Gymnastics allow young athletes to gain experience - coach

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 8

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The 26th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships among age categories in Artistic Gymnastics allow young athletes to gain great competitive experience, Rza Aliyev, head coach of the Azerbaijani national team in artistic gymnastics, told Trend June 8.

“The competitions are going well, we hope that no injuries will take place,” he said. “We try new elements with the members of the national team that we will include in the program in the future. Gymnasts participate in competitions in different age groups starting from those born in 2012 and older. Participation in competitions allows young athletes to get great competitive experience. In the future, we even plan to hold more competitions during the year, as well as organize them between sports clubs.”

The 26th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships among age categories in Acrobatic Gymnastics and the 26th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships among age categories in Artistic Gymnastics started at the subsidiary hall of the National Gymnastics Arena on June 8.

The championships will be held between June 8-9.

During the events, the representatives of Artistic Gymnastics will compete for medals in the age categories of “seniors”, “juniors”, “pre-juniors”, “children”, “youngsters” and “minors”.

Being divided into age categories of “pre-juniors”, “children” and “youngsters”, the representatives of Acrobatic Gymnastics will perform within Women’s Pairs and Men’s Pairs, Mixed Pairs, Women’s Groups and Men’s Groups.

In both gymnastics disciplines, about 100 athletes in total will represent Baku Gymnastics School, Ojag Sport Club, Neftchi Sport Club, Nizami Sport School, Sumgayit and Balakan.

