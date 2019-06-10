Proceedings on criminal case of IBA ex-head continue in Baku

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 10

By Samir Ali – Trend:

The Baku Heinous Crimes Court continued the trial proceedings on the criminal case of former head of the International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA) Jahangir Hajiyev, his relative Ismayil Hidayetzade, ex-MP Dunyamin Khalilov, as well as Jamal Hasanov, Sarkhan Rasulov, Natig Imanov, Samir Hajiyev, Tabriz Abdulhamidov, Mahir Gafarov, Sadikh Murtuzayev, Tarlan Maharramov, Fakhraddin Heybatov, Ramin Ahmadov, Fariz Muradov, Salahaddin Gadirov, Erkhan Javad, Arif Ramazanov, Navai Shirinov, Svetlana Asadullayeva, Arif Madatov, Adil Mikailov and Ramis Karimov, all accused of embezzlement, Trend reports.

The documents were considered during the trial chaired by judge Faig Ganiyev.

Jahangir Hajiyev’s lawyer Makhraddin Mehdiyev said that in his petition, he requested the information on the technical and economic indicators of the projects which were developed by Aqrarkredit company, the volume and cost of equipment. Mehdiyev also stressed the importance of considering all the details of the case.

In another petition, a request was made to re-conduct the forensic economic examination.

Lawyer Agil Layijov said that there are contradictions in the experts' conclusions.

"The conclusions include the information about the projects for which the loan funds were issued,” he added. “There is the conclusion about the legalization of funds in the final part. This is connected with the fact that foreign organizations which received the loans were not checked by the investigative bodies. For this reason, the documents were not submitted to the experts. "

The lawyers also made a petition to reject a civil lawsuit in the amount of 4.130 billion manats.

According to the petition, Aqrarkredit demands this amount to be recovered from 23 people, including Jahangir Hajiyev. The funds were allocated by the IBA for the projects being implemented in the country and abroad. The control over the funds was transferred to Agrarkredit in 2015.

"During the civil lawsuit, the situation which occurred four years ago was taken into account," the lawyers added. "The profit obtained from the projects was not taken into account. The funds allocated for foreign projects were not evaluated. Therefore, the lawsuit must be dismissed."

The lawyers’ another petition was connected with the rejection of the civil lawsuit of the Ministry of Taxes against Jahangir Hajiyev.

A lawsuit filed by the Ministry of Taxes to Jahangir Hajiyev in the amount of more than 1.7 million manats was brought to defendant Dunyamin Khalilov, the lawyers said.

"The court made a decision concerning Dunyamin Khalilov and the civil lawsuit was granted," the lawyers said. "It is not allowed to file a lawsuit which has been already indicated in the judge’s legal verdict to Jahangir Hajiyev."

The public prosecutor asked for time for preparing a response to the petitions.

The next court hearing is scheduled for June 24.

According to the official information, during investigations there were reasonable suspicions that contracts for the purchase and sale of promissory notes in the amount of $3.4 billion and 987 million euros (3.8 billion manats, according to the then rate) were concluded with some legal entities in various countries, and illegal transactions were carried out by using promissory notes in 2001-2015 upon Jahangir Hajiyev’s instructions, who was the chairman of the Board of the International Bank of Azerbaijan.

According to the investigative bodies, illegal transactions were carried out with these promissory notes, as a result of which damage worth more than two billion manats was caused to the International Bank of Azerbaijan.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news