Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva meets with UN Goodwill Ambassador Vyacheslav Fetisov

17 June 2019 23:33 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 17

Trend:

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of International Dialogue for Environmental Action (IDEA) Public Union Leyla Aliyeva has met with United Nations Envıronment Program (UNEP) Goodwill Ambassador, a legendary ice hockey player Vyacheslav Fetisov, who is on a visit in Azerbaijan.

They discussed the environmental protection, coping with climate change, and the issues of sustainable development, as well as the work done and the initiatives put forward at local and regional levels in this regard, particularly the efforts aimed at protecting the biological resources of the Caspian Sea.

Leyla Aliyeva highlighted IDEA’s achievements in recent years, its current projects, and future plans.

They also exchanged views on cooperation prospects on the environmental and sustainable development issues.

