Azerbaijan, France to produce armored vehicles

19 June 2019 20:20 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 19

Trend:

Azerbaijan has been represented at the prestigious "Paris Air Show-2019" exhibition in Paris, Trend reports on June 19 referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense Industry.

During the exhibition, adviser to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense Industry Farrukh Vezirov met with the management of such French companies as Nexter, Thales, CS Communication & Systèmes, Lacroix Group and Turkish Aerospace Industries, Inc. (TAI) and discussed the issues of military-technical cooperation.

During a meeting with the management of Nexter company, the issues of joint production of defense products at the enterprises of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, including wheeled armored vehicles, the production of various robotic weapons used in the sea and air were discussed.

The parties have determined a roadmap for the implementation of these projects.

During the meeting, a decision was made to continue the negotiations within the visit of experts of Nexter company to Azerbaijan in July.

During a meeting with the management of Thales company, the parties discussed the issues related to the creation of a regional service center for the maintenance and repair of the company's products in Azerbaijan and neighboring countries.

At the same time, the negotiations on the establishment of a joint production of various types of surveillance and radar systems were held.

During the visit, a meeting was also held with representatives of the Italian Leonardo company. The negotiations on joint projects were held.

Moreover, the negotiations were held with representatives of Airbus company, the biggest transnational airline in Europe, and an agreement was reached on the implementation of projects in the aerospace sector. The parties agreed to hold the next stage of discussions in Azerbaijan with the participation of experts from both sides.

During the visit, a meeting was held with Head of the International Cooperation Department of the French Ministry of Defense Thomas Lorne.

The parties discussed the development of military-technical cooperation between the two countries.

Paris exhibition will continue until June 23.

