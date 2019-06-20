Baku Higher Oil School’s start-up project wins NewSpace Business Accelerator Programme

20 June 2019 11:21 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20

Trend:

Azercosmos and Social Innovation Lab (Sil.) hold a final stage (a DemoDay) of the NewSpace Business Accelerator Programme, Trend reports with reference to Baku Higher Oil School.

Students Elmar Askerzade, Alexander Oborovskiy, Murad Ragimov, and Huseyn Aliyev won second place and received seed investment amounting to 5,000AZN, following presentation of their SolarPCM project, as part of ThermoNorth start-up, which was developed under the guidance of Associate Professor of Baku Higher Oil School Amir Reza Vakhshouri.

Forty applications were received from five countries within the acceleration programme, which was well accepted by the start-up ecosystem. Out of them, the most appealing ten start-up project ideas were selected. During the Acceleration period from January to May 2019, the programme organizers offered a wide range of support in learning the essentials in the areas of satellite observation, workspace, technical and business training, and receiving an expert, mentor and other assistance.

At the same time, the winners will benefit from the opportunity to participate, jointly with Azercosmos, in the international techno-innovative exhibitions and conferences to offer their ideas to the international network.

The objective pursued by NewSpace Business Acceleration Programme is to help identify innovative early stage space and relating industries start-up ideas and products, build them into a sustainable business model, and access the market.

