Eight additional students from Baku Higher Oil School will enjoy internship opportunity at Baker Hughes, a GE Company

A meeting with representatives of reputable Baker Hughes, a GE Company, was convened at Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS), bringing together Mr. Mahmoud Kassem, Vice President for Oil Field Services - Russia Caspian region, and Khadidja Mamedova, Executive Assistant to Vice President, along with the BHOS academic and teaching staff, Trend reports with reference to the school.

The issues discussed during the meeting touched upon the performance outcomes of the students who participated in the company’s internship and training programme, and then explored potential areas for furthering the partnership.

In his welcoming speech, BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov thanked the company’s representatives for continuously engaging the Higher School’s students and alumni and creating a conducive environment for them.

Mr. Mahmoud Kassem, Vice President for Oil Field Services, Russia Caspian region, at Baker Hughes, a GE Company, praised professional qualifications of the BHOS graduates, pointing out that through the working process he discovered them as sufficiently knowledgeable and skilful. He informed the rector that eight more students of the Higher School were selected by the company for the internship and training programme, and thanked the BHOS senior management and academic staff for nurturing qualified specialists.

BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov expressed his appreciation for the students’ appraisal and underscored his firm belief in the sustainability of the established partnership.

The meeting was concluded by a photo session.

Baker Hughes, a GE company, is the world’s reputed oil and gas company, which is the first and only fullstream provider of integrated oilfield products, services and digital solutions. Forging a robust partnership between BHOS and Baker Hughes, a GE company, since 2015, has led to setting a solid foundation for the career of Higher School’s students by initially creating engaging internships and internal training and then offering them promising employment opportunities in the company.

