Qatari environment minister invited to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

28 June 2019 13:56 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 28

Trend:

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Qatar Rashad Ismayilov handed over an invitation letter from Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Mukhtar Babayev to Minister of Municipality and Environment of Qatar Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Subaie, Trend reports.

The invitation letter was handed over during the meeting of the Qatari minister with Ambassador Rashad Ismayilov.

As part of the meeting, the contribution made by mutual visits at the level of heads of state and ministers of the two countries to the development of political, economic and technical ties was noted.

During the meeting, issues on expanding cooperation in the fields of ecology and agriculture were discussed.

