UNEC will cooperate with Azerbaijani scientists working in United States (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 28

Trend:

Associate Professor Anar Rzayev, pro-rector on educational and training technologies of UNEC, participated in the First Azerbaijan Academic Symposium held at George Washington University in the USA, Trend reports with reference to the university.

US State Department official Susan Crystal, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to the USA Elin Suleymanov, scientists of Azerbaijan origin working at Washington University, Columbia University, Carnegie University and other influential higher education institutions of the USA attended the event.

Within the framework of the symposium, a meeting was held with the US-based Azerbaijani scientists and the pro-rector of UNEC. Anar Rzayev gave the participants detailed information about UNEC. During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on cooperation of scientists with UNEC. Their involvement in lectures at UNEC, holding videoconferences on a single electronic platform, organization of conferences and seminars, creation of joint research laboratories, participation of students and teachers in US scholarships and grant programs were discussed. At the same time, US scientists have agreed to conduct a UNEC campaign at the US universities where they are working at.

