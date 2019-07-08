Sheki resident: I am very pleased with UNESCO’s assessment of history of Sheki

8 July 2019 12:30 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 8

By Samir Ali – Trend:

I am very pleased with the high assessment given by UNESCO to the history of Sheki, Vugar Bayramov, a resident of the Azerbaijani city of Sheki, told Trend.

He noted that the adoption of this step shows the popularization of Sheki in the world.

"UNESCO always pays attention to architectural and historical reserves and cultural monuments of Azerbaijan, and the latest decision of UNESCO is another example of this attention. Sheki is one of the ancient cities of Azerbaijan, and I feel a sense of pride in the assessment given to the city by UNESCO. From now on, Sheki will be known all around the world, which will undoubtedly increase the number of tourists coming to Azerbaijan," he said.

The Historic Centre of Sheki with the Khan's Palace were included in the UNESCO World Heritage List during the regular meeting of the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee at the Baku Congress Center.

Sheki became the third object of cultural heritage of Azerbaijan listed on the World Heritage List, after Icherisheher and Gobustan.

The opening ceremony of the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee took place at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku on June 30, with the participation of First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Mehriban Aliyeva. The session will continue until July 10.

