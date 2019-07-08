Turkish press widely on inclusion of Azerbaijan’s historic centre of Sheki to UNESCO World Heritage List (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 8

The Turkish press has widely covered the inclusion of Azerbaijan’s historic centre of Sheki with the Khan’s Palace to the UNESCO World Heritage List, Trend reports on July 8.

Anadolu Agency, Haber Global, NTV and TRT Avaz TV channels, as well as other popular news websites of Turkey widely informed Turkic-speaking readers about the event.

The 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, which is taking place in Baku, is widely covered in Turkish media.

The Historic Centre of Sheki with the Khan's Palace were included in the UNESCO World Heritage List during the regular meeting of the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee at Baku Congress Center.

Sheki became the third object of cultural heritage in Azerbaijan listed on the World Heritage List, after Icherisheher and Gobustan.

The opening ceremony of the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee took place at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku on June 30, with the participation of First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Mehriban Aliyeva. The session will continue until July 10.

