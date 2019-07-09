Leyla Aliyeva attends inauguration of another yard redeveloped under “Bizim həyət” project (PHOTO)

9 July 2019 00:30 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 9

Trend:

Another yard has been redeveloped under “Bizim həyət” project.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony and a tree-planting campaign.

The redeveloped yard is located at Javadkhan Street 1, Moscow Avenue 46, 48, Nasimi district.

Redevelopment saw the installation of entertainment facilities for children, construction of a football pitch, outdoor gym, and chess areas. Special facilities for the disabled were installed.

The opening ceremony also featured the planting of 80 trees. Green areas were laid out in an area of 6,000 square metres.

Initiated by Leyla Aliyeva, “Bizim həyət” project aims to redevelop yards, make them greener, create a more comfortable living environment for residents and promote healthy lifestyle.

