Azerbaijan launches investigation into destruction of monument of antiquity

An investigation into the destruction of a historical monument in Azerbaijan’s Aghstafa district has been launched, press secretary of State Service for Protection, Development and Restoration of Cultural Heritage under the Ministry of Culture Fariz Huseynov told Trend.

According to him, relevant steps will be taken according to the results of the investigation.

"Currently, the State Service for Protection, Development and Restoration of Cultural Heritage is investigating the destruction of a historical monument in the Aghstafa District."

Huseynov added that this monument was not included in the list of historical and cultural monuments protected by the state. "For this reason, the territory was left unchecked and security post was not stationed there," he said.

A couple of days ago, unknown people destroyed the site of an ancient Neolithic man, discovered in 2012 by the staff of the Institute of Archeology and Ethnography of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences in Aghstafa.

