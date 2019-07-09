Azerbaijan launches investigation into destruction of monument of antiquity

9 July 2019 17:13 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 9

By Jeyhun Alakbarov – Trend:

An investigation into the destruction of a historical monument in Azerbaijan’s Aghstafa district has been launched, press secretary of State Service for Protection, Development and Restoration of Cultural Heritage under the Ministry of Culture Fariz Huseynov told Trend.

According to him, relevant steps will be taken according to the results of the investigation.

"Currently, the State Service for Protection, Development and Restoration of Cultural Heritage is investigating the destruction of a historical monument in the Aghstafa District."

Huseynov added that this monument was not included in the list of historical and cultural monuments protected by the state. "For this reason, the territory was left unchecked and security post was not stationed there," he said.

A couple of days ago, unknown people destroyed the site of an ancient Neolithic man, discovered in 2012 by the staff of the Institute of Archeology and Ethnography of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences in Aghstafa.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Donald Tusk: EU and Azerbaijan come closer to each other every year
Politics 17:49
Azerbaijani sweet cherry on sale in markets of Nigeria (PHOTO)
Business 17:03
Meeting with NATO experts underway in Azerbaijan
Politics 16:58
Budgetary issues of UNESCO World Heritage Committee being considered in Baku
Society 16:19
Russia’s Uralkhimmash expects to return to Azerbaijani market
Economy 15:57
Azerbaijan’s TITAN GROUP talks on export of refrigeration equipment abroad
Economy 15:49
Latest
Demand for electricity in Georgia to reach 21-22 billion kW/h by 2030
Economy 17:51
Germany, France, UK, EU urge Iran to revert to upholding nuclear deal
Other News 17:51
Donald Tusk: EU and Azerbaijan come closer to each other every year
Politics 17:49
Iran reconstructs refinery in Iraq despite sanctions
Oil&Gas 17:41
China's Xi tells officials not to be lazy and 'spend whole day eating'
World 17:36
Azerbaijan's TITAN GROUP eyes to launch new production line
Economy 17:30
Uzbek Commodity Exchange concludes deals for $2.4 B
Economy 17:21
ARAMCO awards $18 billion in contracts to boost output capacity at Marjan, Berri oilfields
Arab World 17:13
Aluminum products manufacturing to be launched in Kazakhstan
Economy 17:10