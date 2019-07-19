Azerbaijan’s standard-bearer at XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival announced

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 19

The 15-year-old judoka Vugar Talibov, who had previously won many international competitions, will be the standard-bearer of Azerbaijan at the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival held in Baku, Trend reports.

He will carry the national flag of Azerbaijan at the opening ceremony of the festival, which will begin on July 21 at 20:00 (GMT+4).

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival will be held in Baku on July 21-27. More than 3,600 athletes and members of technical delegations will arrive in Azerbaijan to participate in the competitions.

Athletes will perform in 10 kinds of sports including gymnastics, athletics, basketball, cycling, handball, judo, swimming, tennis, volleyball and wrestling.

During the festival, more than 2,500 volunteers will be working at 12 sports facilities.

