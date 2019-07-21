XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival kicked off in Baku today

21 July 2019 10:48 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 21

Trend:

XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival is started in Baku today, on July 21, Trend reports.

The festival will be held at 12 sports facilities July 21-27.

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival started with tennis competitions held at the Baku Tennis Academy.

The festival will be attended by 3,900 athletes from 48 European countries. 52 percent of the participants are males, and 48 ​​percent are females. Athletes will compete for 135 sets of medals. A total of 930 medals are prepared for the winners, including 300 gold, 300 silver and 330 bronze medals.

122 athletes will represent Azerbaijan at the festival.

Athletes will compete in ten kinds of sports - gymnastics, athletics, basketball, cycling, handball, judo, swimming, tennis, volleyball and wrestling.

In each of these sports, Azerbaijan will be represented by 18 athletes. In addition, 12 athletes in judo, 4 athletes in rhythmic gymnastics, 6 in cycling, 4 in tennis and 6 in swimming will compete for medals. In team sports, 12 athletes are included in each of the country’s volleyball and basketball teams. Each men’s and women’s handball team includes 30 players.

More than 2,500 volunteers will be involved in the festival.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Tennis competitions kicked off at XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival
Society 10:11
Competition schedule of Day 1 of XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival
Society 08:00
Minister: Azerbaijan fully ready for 15th Summer European Youth Olympic Festival
Society 11 June 18:47
Tickets for 'Baku 2019' Summer European Youth Olympic Festival on sale
Society 10 June 17:24
Latest
Armenian armed forces fire at Azerbaijani positions with large-caliber machine guns and sniper rifles
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:15
Tennis competitions kicked off at XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival
Society 10:11
Panama says withdrawing flag from tanker towed to Iran, cites violations
World 09:29
Pentagon: Russia’s doctrine is challenge to US nuclear deterrent
US 08:53
Three astronauts arrive at Int'l Space Station
World 08:20
Competition schedule of Day 1 of XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival
Society 08:00
Dancing party shooting kills 4 in Mexico City
World 07:24
Voting begins in Japan's upper house election
World 06:48
5.2-magnitude quake hits New Zealand
World 06:02