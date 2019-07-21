Regular individual meetings in tennis competitions of XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival completed

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 21

Regular individual meetings in the tennis competitions of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival have ended, Trend reports.

According to the results, Salma Drugdova (Slovakia), who beat Polina Drobisheva (Azerbaijan) with a score of 6:1, 6:0, as well as Ariga Todoni (Romania), who beat Pia Maria Rebec (Slovenia) with a score of 6:0, 6:0, Pedro Rodenas (Spain), who beat Forta Morina (Kosovo) with a score of 6:0, 6:0, Dominik Salkov (Czech Republic), who beat Dani Zhuna (Albania) with a score of 6:0, 6:0, and Andrea Sillaste (Estonia), who beat Patrik Jurina (Croatia) with a score of 7:5, 6:2, have proceeded to the next stage.

Competitions in both freestyle wrestling and Greco-Roman wrestling in weight categories up to 45 and 55 kilograms are being held on the first day. The wrestling competitions will last for three days.

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, will take place at 12 sports facilities.

The festival will be attended by 3,900 athletes from 48 European countries. 52 percent of the participants are males, and 48 ​​percent are females. Athletes will compete for 135 sets of medals. A total of 930 medals are prepared for the winners, including 300 gold, 300 silver and 330 bronze medals.

Some 122 athletes will represent Azerbaijan at the festival.

Athletes will compete in ten kinds of sports - gymnastics, athletics, basketball, cycling, handball, judo, swimming, tennis, volleyball and wrestling.

In each of these sports, Azerbaijan will be represented by 18 athletes. In addition, 12 athletes in judo, 4 athletes in rhythmic gymnastics, 6 in cycling, 4 in tennis and 6 in swimming will compete for medals. In team sports, 12 athletes are included in each of the country’s volleyball and basketball teams. Each men’s and women’s handball team includes 30 players.

More than 2,500 volunteers will be involved in the festival.

