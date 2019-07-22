TREND News Agency recognized as best agency - SURVEY

22 July 2019 18:59 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 22

Trend:

In connection with the 144th anniversary of the Azerbaijani National Press, a survey was conducted among members of the Parliamentary Journalists Association, Agil Aslan, deputy chairperson of the association, told Trend.

He noted that 52 journalists participated in the survey.

The survey participants, based on the criteria of preserving the traditions of Hasan bey Zardabi (Azerbaijani journalist and intellectual), the protection of such principles as heritage, professionalism and others, identified the winners worthy of the title “Heir of July 22”.

The title was awarded to TV channels, agencies, websites, newspapers, magazines, radio stations, including TV and website journalists.

Among the TV channels - Azad Azerbaijan (ATV), agencies - Trend News Agency, newspapers - Turkustan, websites - Moderator.az, magazines - Ulduz, radio channels - ASAN RADIO, among TV reporters - an employee of REAL TV Laman Aliashrafgizi, newspaper journalists - an employee of the Yeni Musavat newspaper Sevinj Telmangizi, website journalists - an employee of Lent.az Sabuhi Mammadli.

Congratulations to all media bodies and our colleagues!

On July 22, Azerbaijan annually celebrates the National Press Day. On this day in 1875, the first issue of newspaper in Azerbaijani language "Ekinchi" (Sower/Plowman), whose founder was Hasan bey Zardabi (Azerbaijani journalist and intellectual), was published in Azerbaijan. Thus, the foundation of national press was laid, and this date later became celebrated as the National Press Day.

