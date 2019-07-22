Another Azerbaijani wrestler wins silver medal at Baku 2019 EYOF

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 22

Trend:

Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Sabir Jafarov won a silver medal during a final match within the 15th Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (Baku 2019 EYOF), Trend reports on July 22.

While competing in the weight category up to 60 kilograms, Jafarov lost the decisive match to Russian wrestler Fyodor Baltuev.

While competing in the weight category up to 48 kilograms, another Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Mirjavad Nabiyev gained a victory over Swiss wrestler Thomas Fischer and gained a bronze medal.

On the first day of the festival Azerbaijani wrestlers Murad Hagverdiyev (45 kg) won the gold medal, while Abulfaz Nasirov (55 kg) - the silver medal. Among the Greco-Roman wrestling athletes, Farid Sadikhli (45 kg) won the gold medal while Nihat Mammadli (55 kg) - the bronze medal.

The 15th Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

The festival is attended by 3,900 athletes from 48 European countries. Fifty-two percent of the participants are males, and 48 ​​percent are females. Athletes are competing for 135 sets of medals. A total of 930 medals are prepared for the winners, including 300 gold, 300 silver and 330 bronze medals.

Some 122 athletes represent Azerbaijan at the festival.

Athletes are competing in ten kinds of sports: gymnastics, athletics, basketball, cycling, handball, judo, swimming, tennis, volleyball and wrestling.

