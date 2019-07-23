Italian athlete wins first gold medal at EYOF Baku 2019

23 July 2019 09:09 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 23

Trend:

In the evening session of the second day of athletics competitions of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival “EYOF Baku 2019”, the winners in race walking were determined, Trend reports on July 22.

In the finals of the competition, Italian Gabriel Gamba won the gold medal with a result of 45 minutes 15 seconds. Spanish Paul Mcgart (45 minutes 51 seconds) won the silver medal and Turkish Mustafa Tekdal (46 minutes 6 seconds) won the bronze medal.

Athletics competitions of the 15th Summer European Youth Olympic Festival will continue till on July 27.

The 15th Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

The festival is attended by 3,900 athletes from 48 European countries. Fifty-two percent of the participants are males, and 48 ​​percent are females. Athletes are competing for 135 sets of medals. A total of 930 medals are prepared for the winners, including 300 gold, 300 silver and 330 bronze medals.

Some 122 athletes represent Azerbaijan at the festival.

Athletes are competing in ten kinds of sports: gymnastics, athletics, basketball, cycling, handball, judo, swimming, tennis, volleyball and wrestling.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
EYOF Baku 2019’s competitions in artistic gymnastics kick off at National Gymnastics Arena (PHOTOS)
Society 10:32
Belgian, Italian teams stand out on first day of volleyball competitions in EYOF Baku 2019
Society 09:44
Azerbaijan leads in medal standings of EYOF Baku 2019
Society 09:39
On second day of EYOF Azerbaijani wrestlers win two gold, three silver and one bronze medals
Society 09:03
Another Azerbaijani wrestler wins silver medal at Baku 2019 EYOF
Society 22 July 20:00
Two Azerbaijani female wrestlers win silver medals at Baku 2019 EYOF
Society 22 July 19:40
Latest
EYOF Baku 2019’s competitions in artistic gymnastics kick off at National Gymnastics Arena (PHOTOS)
Society 10:32
VTB Bank Azerbaijan opens tender to buy software
Tenders 10:29
IEA emergency stocks large enough to cover disruptions in oil supply from Strait of Hormuz
Oil&Gas 10:19
ADB to support energy reforms in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 10:15
Prices of 30 foreign currencies decrease in Iran
Finance 10:13
Turkmenistan, Argentina mull prospects for co-op in energy sector
Turkmenistan 10:13
U.S. sanctions Chinese oil buyer over alleged Iran violations
Iran 10:09
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 18 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:59
TAP: Final stage of onshore activities completed for over 95%
Oil&Gas 09:59