Italian athlete wins first gold medal at EYOF Baku 2019

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 23

Trend:

In the evening session of the second day of athletics competitions of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival “EYOF Baku 2019”, the winners in race walking were determined, Trend reports on July 22.

In the finals of the competition, Italian Gabriel Gamba won the gold medal with a result of 45 minutes 15 seconds. Spanish Paul Mcgart (45 minutes 51 seconds) won the silver medal and Turkish Mustafa Tekdal (46 minutes 6 seconds) won the bronze medal.

Athletics competitions of the 15th Summer European Youth Olympic Festival will continue till on July 27.

The 15th Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

The festival is attended by 3,900 athletes from 48 European countries. Fifty-two percent of the participants are males, and 48 ​​percent are females. Athletes are competing for 135 sets of medals. A total of 930 medals are prepared for the winners, including 300 gold, 300 silver and 330 bronze medals.

Some 122 athletes represent Azerbaijan at the festival.

Athletes are competing in ten kinds of sports: gymnastics, athletics, basketball, cycling, handball, judo, swimming, tennis, volleyball and wrestling.

