Polish gymnast participating in Summer European Youth Olympic Festival impressed by Baku

23 July 2019 20:48 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 23

By Jani Babayeva, Nargiz Sadikova – Trend:

Polish gymnast Kacper Garnzarek is pleased with performance at artistic gymnastics competitions as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019), Trend reports.

"I am participating in the competitions in Baku for the second time,’” he said. “In general, I am pleased with my performance.”

“I like Baku and the National Gymnastics Arena very much,” he said. “I will be happy to return to Baku next year to participate in further competitions.”

The competitions in artistic gymnastics kicked off in the National Gymnastics Arena as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019) on July 23.

The competitions in artistic gymnastics are being held on July 23-27.

In this kind of sports Azerbaijan is being represented by four gymnasts, namely, Samad Mammadli, Agakazim Rustamov, Mansum Safarov and Milana Minakovskaya.

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkish junior basketball national team victorious at EYOF Baku 2019
Society 20:40
Azerbaijan Airlines to continue flying from Baku to New York
Business 20:38
Azerbaijani FM receives State Secretary of Mines and Hydrocarbons of Equatorial Guinea
Politics 20:30
Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler grabs gold at EYOF Baku 2019 competitions
Society 20:28
Azerbaijani swimmer reaches finals in EYOF Baku 2019
Society 20:10
Azerbaijani female wrestlers win silver, bronze as part of EYOF Baku 2019
Society 20:07
Latest
2 military personnel killed by gunmen in northern Nigeria
World 21:20
Turkish junior basketball national team victorious at EYOF Baku 2019
Society 20:40
Azerbaijan Airlines to continue flying from Baku to New York
Business 20:38
Azerbaijani FM receives State Secretary of Mines and Hydrocarbons of Equatorial Guinea
Politics 20:30
Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler grabs gold at EYOF Baku 2019 competitions
Society 20:28
Azerbaijani swimmer reaches finals in EYOF Baku 2019
Society 20:10
Azerbaijani female wrestlers win silver, bronze as part of EYOF Baku 2019
Society 20:07
Azerbaijani gymnast reaches finals as part of EYOF Baku 2019
Society 20:00
Best moments of artistic gymnastics competitions as part of EYOF Baku 2019 (PHOTO)
Society 19:52