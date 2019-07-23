Polish gymnast participating in Summer European Youth Olympic Festival impressed by Baku

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 23

By Jani Babayeva, Nargiz Sadikova – Trend:

Polish gymnast Kacper Garnzarek is pleased with performance at artistic gymnastics competitions as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019), Trend reports.

"I am participating in the competitions in Baku for the second time,’” he said. “In general, I am pleased with my performance.”

“I like Baku and the National Gymnastics Arena very much,” he said. “I will be happy to return to Baku next year to participate in further competitions.”

The competitions in artistic gymnastics kicked off in the National Gymnastics Arena as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019) on July 23.

The competitions in artistic gymnastics are being held on July 23-27.

In this kind of sports Azerbaijan is being represented by four gymnasts, namely, Samad Mammadli, Agakazim Rustamov, Mansum Safarov and Milana Minakovskaya.

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

