Azerbaijani gymnast reaches finals as part of EYOF Baku 2019

23 July 2019 20:00 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 23

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

Azerbaijani athlete Samad Mammadov participating in artistic gymnastics competitions as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019) reached the finals.

Mammadli performed well in the floor exercises (13.800 points), pommel horse exercises (13.200 points) and in the all-around competitions (78.500 points).

The competitions in artistic gymnastics kicked off in the National Gymnastics Arena as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019) on July 23.

The competitions in artistic gymnastics are being held on July 23-27.

In this kind of sports Azerbaijan is being represented by four gymnasts - Samad Mammadli, Agakazim Rustamov, Mansum Safarov and Milana Minakovskaya.

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

