EYOF Baku 2019: Wonderful atmosphere in National Gymnastics Arena - Ukrainian athletes

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 24

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

The hall of the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku is wonderful, Ukrainian gymnasts Daria Murzhak and Elizaveta Gubareva told Trend July 24 after performing at qualifying competitions in artistic gymnastics as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019).

“It is my first time in Baku, I really liked the hall of the National Gymnastics Arena, everything is fabulous here,” Murzhak said. “You also have wonderful fans who provide active support. Yesterday our men’s national team in artistic gymnastics took the first place in the team standings, we were rooting for them a lot and we are glad for their victory.”

Speaking about her performance at the competition, Daria Murzhak noted that it went well.

“Of course, I could have performed better, but my exercise on the balance beam didn’t go smoothly,” she said. “Though I did the exercise on the uneven bars well.”

Elizaveta Gubareva noted that every competition is important to her.

“Today I didn’t perform very good,” she said. “In the floor exercises I also could have shown a better result, though I did the exercise on the balance beam quite well.”

She added that the hall of the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku is good, and the atmosphere is wonderful.

“We managed to walk around the city for a bit, the atmosphere in Baku is nice, people are all friendly,” Gubareva said.

The second day of competitions in artistic gymnastics kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019).

The qualifying competitions in women’s artistic gymnastics will be held today.

At the competitions, Azerbaijan is represented by Milana Minakovskaya.

The competitions in artistic gymnastics kicked off in the National Gymnastics Arena as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019) on July 23.

The competitions in artistic gymnastics are being held on July 23-27.

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

