Azerbaijani swimmer reaches finals in EYOF Baku 2019 competitions

24 July 2019 19:56 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 24

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

Azerbaijani swimmer Maryam Sheykhalizadekhangah reached the finals in the competitions as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019), Trend reports on July 24.

While swimming butterfly, Sheykhalizadekhangah reached the finish line of a 100-meter distance within 1 minute 1.51 seconds.

The finals of the butterfly swimming competitions at a distance of 100 meters among women will be held on July 25.

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

