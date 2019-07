Baku, Azerbaijan, July 25

Trend:

Due to restrictions in the airspace of Georgia, changes have been made to the schedule of the Baku-Tbilisi-Baku flight, Trend reports with reference to Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC.

On August 4, the flights will be carried out in accordance with the schedule below.

J2 223 (Baku-Tbilisi) – Departure: 11:10, Arrival: 12:20

J2 224 (Tbilisi-Baku) – Departure: 13:00, Arrival: 14:10

