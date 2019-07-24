Winners of 1500 meters distance running competition named at EYOF Baku 2019

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 24

Trend:

The final in the 1500-meter distance race took place in the 15th Summer European Youth Olympic Festival EYOF Baku 2019, Trend reports on July 24.

Poland’s Edrzhej Pozhvardovski ranked first, French Adil Espasa came in second and Spanish Fikada Gonzales became third.

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

The festival is attended by 3,900 athletes from 48 European countries. Fifty-two percent of the participants are males, and 48 ​​percent are females. Athletes are competing for 135 sets of medals. A total of 930 medals are prepared for the winners, including 300 gold, 300 silver and 330 bronze medals.

Some 122 athletes represent Azerbaijan at the festival.

