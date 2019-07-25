Azerbaijan ranks second in medal standings of EYOF Baku 2019

25 July 2019 09:36 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 25

Trend:

Azerbaijan ranks second in the medal standings for the four days of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019), Trend reports.

Azerbaijan has 19 medals , including 9 gold, 5 silver and 5 bronze medals.

In the medal standings, the Russian team leads with 32 medals (13 gold, 8 silver and 11 bronze). Meanwhile, the third place is held by Turkey with 15 medals (6 gold, 4 silver and 5 bronze), while the UK comes fourth with 12 medals (5 gold, 5 silver, 2 bronze) and Italy fifth with 11 medals (4 gold, 4 silver, 3 bronze).

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

The festival is attended by 3,900 athletes from 48 European countries. Fifty-two percent of the participants are males, and 48 ​​percent are females. Athletes are competing for 135 sets of medals. A total of 930 medals are prepared for the winners, including 300 gold, 300 silver and 330 bronze medals.

Some 122 athletes represent Azerbaijan at the festival.

In each of these sports, Azerbaijan is represented by 18 athletes. In addition, 12 athletes in judo, 4 athletes in rhythmic gymnastics, 6 in cycling, 4 in tennis and 6 in swimming are competing for medals. In team sports, 12 athletes are included in each of the country’s volleyball and basketball teams. Each men’s and women’s handball team includes 30 players.

Athletes are competing in ten kinds of sports: gymnastics, athletics, basketball, cycling, handball, judo, swimming, tennis, volleyball and wrestling.

More than 2,500 volunteers are involved in the festival.

