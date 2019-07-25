40 express buses to transport spectators of ZHARA International Music Festival in Azerbaijani capital

25 July 2019 15:59 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 25

Trend:

Baku Transport Agency (BTA) continues to support a number of international events in Azerbaijan within the social responsibility projects, Trend reports referring to BTA on July 25.

Express buses will run to transport spectators who bought tickets to ZHARA International Music Festival in Baku, the Azerbaijani capital, which begins on July 25 and continues until July 28.

Forty buses are planned to be used. The buses will be departing at 15:45 (GMT+4) from Samad Vurgun garden (Dilara Aliyeva street) and then transporting the spectators back after the performance.

The ZHARA International Music Festival will be the fourth in a row and it will be held on July 25-28 at Baku’s beautiful resort Sea Breeze.

A gala concert will be held as part of the festival on July 25, during which famous artists will perform their popular songs. The singers of the 1990s will perform on July 26, the singers of the 2000s - on July 27, and the most popular young artists - on July 28.

The organizers of the festival are Azerbaijani People’s Artist Emin Agalarov (EMIN), Russian Honored Artist Grigory Leps and founder of Russian Radio and the Golden Gramophone Award Sergey Kozhevnikov.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
SOCAR buys new gas pipeline sections in Georgia
Oil&Gas 16:00
Azerbaijani judoka Vugar Talibov reaches EYOF Baku 2019 finals
Society 15:40
Ukrainian gymnast grabs gold in EYOF Baku 2019 individual all-around competitions (PHOTO)
Society 15:17
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry sends note to Turkey regarding cancellation of visa regime
Politics 15:04
Two Azerbaijani judokas reach EYOF Baku 2019 semifinals
Society 14:57
OSCE monitoring on line of contact of Azerbaijani, Armenian troops ends without incident
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:13
Latest
SOCAR buys new gas pipeline sections in Georgia
Oil&Gas 16:00
Uzbekistan may begin importing meat from Mongolia
Economy 15:54
Western aluminum industry urges G7 to curb state subsidies
Other News 15:50
Azerbaijani judoka Vugar Talibov reaches EYOF Baku 2019 finals
Society 15:40
Vice Governor of Iran’s CBI: Main goal is to reduce oil dependence
Finance 15:39
Britain tasks navy with accompanying British-flagged vessels through the Strait of Hormuz
Other News 15:22
Ukrainian gymnast grabs gold in EYOF Baku 2019 individual all-around competitions (PHOTO)
Society 15:17
Old planes may be scrapped in closed Istanbul Ataturk Airport
Economy 15:15
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry sends note to Turkey regarding cancellation of visa regime
Politics 15:04