Azerbaijani swimmers competing to grab medals as part of EYOF Baku 2019 competitions

Two Azerbaijani swimmers are competing in the competitions as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019), Trend reports on July 25.

Azerbaijani athlete Ramil Valizade reached the semifinals in 100-meter butterfly competitions. He reached the finish line within 56.83 seconds, getting a chance to compete to reach the finals.

Athlete Maxim Petrenko, representing Azerbaijan, in the 50 and 200 meter freestyle competitions, stopped his participation scoring 26.03 and 2 minutes 4.66 seconds.

During the morning session, the female swimmers were competing in 100 meters backstroke, breaststroke, 200 meters individual medley competitions, while men were competing in 100 meters breaststroke competitions.

The names of the finalists in the 4x100 meters medley mixed competitions were named today.

Fans are able to watch the interesting competitions of athletes from Russia (3:55.97), Ukraine (4:01.37), UK (4:01.64), France (4:01.88), Hungary (4:03.87), Germany (4:03.94), Turkey (4:04.19) and Spain (4:04.27).

Finalists and winners will be named at the evening session.

During the session, which started at 17:00 (GMT+4), Azerbaijani female swimmer Maryam Sheykhalizadekhangah has a chance to grab the first medal in this kind of sports for Azerbaijan.

Sheykhalizadekhangah will compete with such athletes as Alexandra Sabitova (Russia), Roos Vanotterdijk (Belgium), Amelie Zachenhuber (Germany), Sophie Freeman (UK), Sofia Sartori (Italy), Panna Ugrai (Hungary) and Helen Lawrence (Norway) in the finals of 100 meters butterfly competitions.

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

The festival is attended by 3,900 athletes from 48 European countries. Fifty-two percent of the participants are males, and 48 ​​percent are females. Athletes are competing for 135 sets of medals. A total of 930 medals are prepared for the winners, including 300 gold, 300 silver and 330 bronze medals.

Some 122 athletes represent Azerbaijan at the festival.

Athletes are competing in ten kinds of sports: gymnastics, athletics, basketball, cycling, handball, judo, swimming, tennis, volleyball and wrestling.

