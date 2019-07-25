Turkish female judoka grabs gold during EYOF Baku 2019 competitions

25 July 2019 20:05 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 25

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

Winners and prize-winners of judo competitions as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019) in the weight category up to 57 and up to 63 kilograms among women were named, Trend reports on July 25.

Turkish female judoka Ozlem Yildiz gained a victory over Russian athlete Ksenia Galitskaya in the weight category up to 57 kilograms in the finals and won the gold medal.

In this weight category Azerbaijani female judoka Aytaj Gardashkhanli lost to German athlete Samira Bock and failed to grab bronze. Dutch female judoka Alexe Wagemaker gained a victory over Romanian athlete Florentina Ivanescu and grabbed bronze.

Dutch female judoka Joanne Van Lieshout was the strongest athlete in the weight category of 63 kilograms. Croatian athlete Katharine Kristov grabbed silver. Ukrainian athlete Yuliia Kurchenko and Spanish athlete Laura Vazquez Fernandez grabbed bronze.

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

