Azerbaijani swimmer to compete in EYOF Baku 2019 semifinals

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 26

Trend:

Having scored 26.72 seconds, Azerbaijani female swimmer Maryam Sheykhalizadekhangah has reached the semifinals of the 50 m freestyle competitions as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019), Trend reports on July 26.

A Serbian athlete was the first to reach the finish line (25.64 seconds).

The semi-finals and finals of the freestyle competitions among women will be held during the evening session.

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

The festival is attended by 3,900 athletes from 48 European countries. Fifty-two percent of the participants are males, and 48 ​​percent are females. Athletes are competing for 135 sets of medals. A total of 930 medals are prepared for the winners, including 300 gold, 300 silver and 330 bronze medals.

Some 122 athletes represent Azerbaijan at the festival.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news