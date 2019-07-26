Crew of wrecked Iranian cargo ship rescued

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 26

Trend:

Nine crew members of the Iranian Shabahang cargo ship that wrecked 30 km from Azerbaijan’s port of Lankaran have been rescued, Trend reports with reference to the press service of Azerbaijan’s State Border Service.

According to the information, the ship sank at 16:22 (GMT +4), and at that time the crew members had already been rescued.

On July 26, the National Center of the State Maritime Agency of Azerbaijan received a distress signal at 14:15 about the wreck of the Iranian Shabahang cargo ship near the port of Lankaran.

Two helicopters of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations and a patrol vessel "Tufan" of the State Border Service were sent to the scene of the incident.

