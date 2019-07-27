Final day of EYOF Baku 2019

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 27

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Today is the final day of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019), Trend reports on July 27.

Azerbaijani athletes will compete in five kinds of sports today.

The EYOF Baku 2019 closing ceremony will take place at 20:30 (GMT+4).

Azerbaijan ranks second on the number of medals (10 gold, seven silver and six bronze medals). Russia is in the lead with 58 medals (25 gold, 14 silver and 19 bronze medals).

Athletics

09:15. Men, triple jump, final

Chingiz Israfilov

Judo

10:30. Mixed team performances

1/8 finals. Azerbaijan-Georgia

Basketball

Men competing for the 7th place

11:15. Azerbaijan-Croatia

Volleyball

Men competing for the 7th place

11:30. Azerbaijan-Germany

Handball

Men competing for the 7th place

11:30. Serbia-Azerbaijan

Women competing for the 7th place

09:30. Azerbaijan - Czech Republic

20:30. Festival closing ceremony

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

The festival is attended by 3,900 athletes from 48 European countries. Fifty-two percent of the participants are males, and 48 ​​percent are females. Athletes are competing for 135 sets of medals. A total of 930 medals are prepared for the winners, including 300 gold, 300 silver and 330 bronze medals.

