Best moments of final day of EYOF Baku 2019 artistic gymnastics competitions (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 27

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The final day of artistic gymnastics competitions was held as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019) at the National Gymnastics Arena, Trend reports.

The winners and prize-winners among men in the vault, parallel bars and crossbar exercises were named.

The winners and prize-winners among women in balance beam and floor exercises were named.

The artistic gymnastics competitions among men and women as part of EYOF Baku 2019 were held on July 23-27.

Azerbaijan was represented at the competitions by four athletes, namely, Samad Mamedli, Aghakazim Rustamov, Mansum Safarov and Milana Minakovskaya.

Samad Mammadli reached the three finals in the floor, pommel horse and all-around exercises. The Azerbaijani gymnast won a silver medal in the pommel horse exercises.

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

The festival is attended by 3,900 athletes from 48 European countries. Fifty-two percent of the participants are males, and 48 ​​percent are females. Athletes are competing for 135 sets of medals. A total of 930 medals are prepared for the winners, including 300 gold, 300 silver and 330 bronze medals.

