Azerbaijan ranked fourth in medal standings of EYOF Baku 2019

28 July 2019 06:42 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 28

Trend:

Azerbaijan ranked fourth in the medal standings of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019), Trend reports.

Azerbaijan has 23 medals , including 10 gold, 7 silver and 6 bronze medals.

In the medal standings, the Russian team ranked first with 66 medals (28 gold, 17 silver and 21 bronze). Meanwhile, UK ranked second with 25 medals (11 gold, 12 silver and 2 bronze), while the Turkey team ranked third with 27 medals (11 gold, 6 silver and 10 bronze) and Italy fifth with 26 medals (8 gold, 9 silver and 9 bronze).

The XVI European Youth Olympic Festival will be held in 2021 in the Banská Bystrica, Slovakia.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Awesome closing ceremony of XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 06:43
Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva attends closing ceremony of XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Society 27 July 21:50
Competitions in eight kinds of sports to be held as part of EYOF Baku 2019
Society 26 July 09:56
Schedule for fifth day of competitions at EYOF Baku 2019
Society 25 July 10:01
Azerbaijan ranks second in medal standings of EYOF Baku 2019
Society 25 July 09:36
Winners of 1500 meters distance running competition named at EYOF Baku 2019
Society 24 July 22:14
Latest
Strong magnitude 6.3 earthquake hits near south coast of Japan's Honshu island
Other News 07:19
Awesome closing ceremony of XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 06:43
Javid to ramp up funding for no-deal Brexit preparations - paper
Europe 06:33
89 illegal immigrants rescued off western Libyan coast
Other News 05:52
5 killed in car accident in northeast Georgia
Georgia 05:10
Seizure of British tanker totally lawful: Iran’s top security official
Politics 04:14
Firefighters, army battle wildfires threatening homes at Croatia coast
Other News 03:38
Iran’s steps leave room for keeping nuclear deal - Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister
Russia 02:59
Death toll from Kyoto anime studio arson rises to 35
Other News 02:15