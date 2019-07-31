Azerbaijani Prosecutor General’s Office: 61 people detained over Ganja events

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 31

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The Azerbaijani Prosecutor General’s Office held an extended operational meeting on the results of activities established by the “Law on Prosecutor’s Office” and the results of regional meetings for the first half of 2019, Trend reports July 31.

During the meeting, it was noted that during the reporting period, the Investigation Department for Serious Crimes of the General Prosecutor’s Office investigated a number of serious as well as resonant crimes in accordance with the requirements of the criminal procedure law, completed and sent to the courts 32 criminal cases against 70 persons.

The investigation of the criminal case continued in connection with the terror attack committed by Yunis Safarov on July 3, 2018, in Ganja city, as part of which 29 members of an organized criminal group were brought to the investigation as suspects under the relevant articles of the criminal code, and 11 of them are on the international wanted list.

In addition, investigation continues on the criminal case in connection with acts of violence, armed resistance to the authorities, the deliberate murder of two police officers, and other facts related to the events of July 10, 2018 in Ganja. A group of 61 people was brought to the investigation as suspects, and a preventive measure of detention was chosen in their regard.

It was earlier reported that a criminal case was opened in the Investigation Department for Serious Crimes of the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General’s Office and an investigation was conducted over the unrests accompanied by acts of violence aimed at disturbing public order, armed resistance to representatives of the authorities, including causing injuries of various severity and deliberate killing of two police officers by a group of radical individuals on July 10, 2018 in Ganja.

As a result of activities carried out by the investigative team of experienced employees of the Interior Ministry, the State Security Service and the Prosecutor General’s Office, reasonable suspicions arose that Maarif Hajiyev and Khayal Gafarov, having entered into a criminal conspiracy with Shakhlar Rzayev, Rashad Boyukkishiyev, Kamal Guliyev and others, who shared their radical religious views and criminal intentions, were disseminating information in social networks, during personal meetings and conversations with calls to violence and riots, and for this purpose, they urged people to gather on July 10 at 20:00 (GMT +4) at the square in front of the building of the Ganja Executive Power.

The investigation also had reasonable suspicions that these people grossly violated public order in Ganja, committed violence, organized unrests accompanied by armed resistance with the use of force dangerous to the life and health of the authority representatives, actively participated in these events.

