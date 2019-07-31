Azerbaijani national anthem performed in sign language (VIDEO)

31 July 2019 20:52 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 31

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The Azerbaijani national anthem has been performed in the sign language, Trend reports on July 31.

The project was prepared by the "Social Assistance to People with Disabilities of Hearing and Speech" Public Association with the financial support from the Council on State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations under the president of Azerbaijan.

Fifteen young people with hearing impairments who took part in the project performed the hymn in the sign language. This is the first time when such a performance was carried out through the state support.

Project leader Jamila Chingizgizi said that the video footage not only will be a message to the youth of the world with hearing impairments, but will also serve to promote Azerbaijanism.

