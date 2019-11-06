Deputy minister: About 60% of medical institutions in Azerbaijan now legal entities under public law

6 November 2019 16:13 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 6

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

The system of compulsory medical insurance in Azerbaijan will start operating Jan. 1 next year, the country’s Deputy Healthcare Minister Elsevar Agayev said, Trend reports Nov. 6.

In this regard, serious work is underway towards obtaining legal entity status under the public law by medical institutions, the minister noted.

Agayev said that already about 60 percent of medical institutions, including those in Baku and the regions, have received the status of a legal entity under public law and the work in this direction continues.

The deputy minister added that the work is underway towards eliminating measles in Azerbaijan.

“The number of measles infections has increased slightly over the past years,” Agayev said. “The Healthcare Ministry is taking the necessary measures to prevent cases of infection. Although malaria infection in Azerbaijan was at a high level at one time, it has been prevented. This disease does no longer exist in Azerbaijan.”

