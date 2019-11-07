Baku to hold tumbling and trampoline gymnastics championships on Nov. 8

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 7

The 17th Azerbaijan Championships in Tumbling and the 5th Azerbaijan Championships in Trampoline Gymnastics will be held in Baku on November 8-9, Trend reports on Nov. 7 referring to Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

The athletes representing Tumbling and Trampoline Gymnastics are the next ones to participate in the national competitions by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

Unlike other competitions, tumblers and jumpers on trampoline will compete at separate venues. Tumbling events will take place at Baku Gymnastics School on November 8, while the competitions in Trampoline Gymnastics will be held at Baku Olympic Sport Complex on November 9.

In the tumbling competitions, the representatives of Baku Gymnastics School and “Neftchi” Sports Club will compete for the medals at the age categories of “children”, “pre-juniors”, “juniors” and “seniors”.

In the tournament in trampoline gymnastics, the participants performing in the age groups of “youngsters”, “children”, “pre-juniors” and seniors” will represent Baku Gymnastics School and “Ojag” Sports Club in Individual and Synchronized programs.

Participating in these events for the first time, gymnasts from Gakh district will demonstrate their performances as well.

The entrance for the tumbling competitions is free, while the price of ticket for trampoline gymnastics is 5 manat ($2.9).

