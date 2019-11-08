New rules on energy drinks come into force in Azerbaijan

8 November 2019 14:21 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 8

Trend:

From Jan. 1, 2020, the use of any type of ethyl alcohol will be banned in the production of energy drinks in Azerbaijan and the mass fraction of carbohydrates in their composition will not exceed 11 percent, Trend reports quoting the Azerbaijani Food Safety Agency.

The labels of energy drinks must have the inscription "not recommended for pregnant and lactating women, the elderly, people with diabetes, heart and kidney failure, hypertension, insomnia, nervous irritability and also people with metabolic problems".

Moreover, selling energy drinks to persons under the age of 18 will be banned from Jan. 1, 2020.

