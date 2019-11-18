New head of Public Relations Department of Baku Higher Oil School appointed (PHOTO)

18 November 2019 12:01 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 18

Trend:

A new head of the Public Relations Department of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) has been appointed. Zamira Adilova was appointed to this position by order of BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov. She took up her duties on November 14, 2019.

A graduate of the Journalism Department of Baku State University, Zamira Adilova, began her career in the newspaper “525”. Then, she worked for a long time at the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies (MTCHT), where she was responsible for organizing public relations.

Since 2015, Zamira Adilova worked as a public relations manager for the MTCHT. During her career in this position, Zamira Adilova was repeatedly awarded with Honorary Certificates for her contribution to the development of ICT and the press. Zamira Adilova is the winner of the competition "Journalist of the Information Society".

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

  • New head of Public Relations Department of Baku Higher Oil School appointed (PHOTO)
  • New head of Public Relations Department of Baku Higher Oil School appointed (PHOTO)
  • New head of Public Relations Department of Baku Higher Oil School appointed (PHOTO)
  • New head of Public Relations Department of Baku Higher Oil School appointed (PHOTO)
Related news
Baku Higher Oil School officially selected as Academia Partner of EC-Council
Business 12 November 11:06
Student of Baku Higher Oil School Ramil Shukurov participates in International Astronautical Congress
ICT 4 November 13:34
Students of Baku Higher Oil School perform operetta ‘If Not That One, Then This One’ (PHOTO)
Society 24 October 16:49
Baku Higher Oil School students will undertake training to improve their professional qualifications (PHOTO)
Society 1 July 10:30
Baku Higher Oil School’s start-up project wins NewSpace Business Accelerator Programme
Society 20 June 11:21
Baku Higher Oil School & Rapid Solutions conclude Memorandum of Understanding
Business 2 April 11:17
Latest
49 production facilities resume operations in Iran’s West Azerbaijan province
Business 12:26
Exports of Iran Mineral Salts Co. up by 20%
Business 12:20
Total capital of Iran’s Golgohar Mining & Industrial Company to exceed $2B
Business 12:16
Russian corporation to create agrologistic complex in Uzbekistan
Business 12:04
Georgia reduces electricity consumption
Oil&Gas 11:58
Kazakhstan to match emissions to environment to European volume (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 11:54
Microsoft updates terms on data privacy amid EU probe
US 11:51
Sales at Iran Mercantile Exchange up
Business 11:43
New port to be commissioned in Iran
Business 11:41