New head of Public Relations Department of Baku Higher Oil School appointed (PHOTO)

A new head of the Public Relations Department of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) has been appointed. Zamira Adilova was appointed to this position by order of BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov. She took up her duties on November 14, 2019.

A graduate of the Journalism Department of Baku State University, Zamira Adilova, began her career in the newspaper “525”. Then, she worked for a long time at the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies (MTCHT), where she was responsible for organizing public relations.

Since 2015, Zamira Adilova worked as a public relations manager for the MTCHT. During her career in this position, Zamira Adilova was repeatedly awarded with Honorary Certificates for her contribution to the development of ICT and the press. Zamira Adilova is the winner of the competition "Journalist of the Information Society".

