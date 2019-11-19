Azerbaijan’s Nargis Fund presents video dedicated to World Kindness Day

19 November 2019 19:22 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 19

By Vugar Imanov – Trend:

November 13 is celebrated annually as the World Kindness Day. In honor of this holiday, Nargis Fund shot a social video in which it tried to convey the importance of good relationship between adults and kids.

The annual celebration of November 13 as the World Kindness Day, the date for which was chosen as the opening day the first conference of the World Kindness Movement in Tokyo in 1998, has become a very good tradition for many countries. The holiday was officially established in Singapore on Nov. 18, 2000 at the 3rd World Kindness Movement conference.

World Kindness Day is a celebration of action. No matter how old a person is, where he or she lives and what his or her profession is, he or she can do good - see the good side in a difficult situation, to inspire others, listen to friends and family, share time, energy and means to help the world become better.

Another goal of the World Kindness Day is to promote unification of different nations, despite linguistic and cultural differences. After all, unity and mutual understanding can be achieved only on basis of sincerely good deeds and actions, while maintaining originality and uniqueness.

Studies have shown that people who constantly do good deeds feel happier, rarely get sick and live long. Those who don’t hide their feelings, expresses gratitude and tenderness, suffer less depression, are optimistic and consider their life harmonious.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani plant eyes to organize export of industrial products to Uzbekistan
Business 20:20
Import of Russian grain triples in Azerbaijan
Business 20:20
US is committed to helping reach negotiated peaceful settlement to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: ambassador
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 20:10
Volume of transactions in state bonds exceeds $7B at Baku Stock Exchange
Finance 19:58
Volume of transactions on corporate securities increases in Azerbaijan
Finance 19:57
Azerbaijan to establish cooperation with Lithuania within TRACECA
Business 19:56
Latest
Azerbaijani plant eyes to organize export of industrial products to Uzbekistan
Business 20:20
Import of Russian grain triples in Azerbaijan
Business 20:20
Chinese companies interested in investing in Iran indirectly
Business 20:16
US is committed to helping reach negotiated peaceful settlement to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: ambassador
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 20:10
Turnover increases by almost 15% within month on Baku Stock Exchange market
Finance 20:00
530-km long tunnels being constructed in Iran
Business 19:59
Volume of transactions in state bonds exceeds $7B at Baku Stock Exchange
Finance 19:58
Volume of transactions on corporate securities increases in Azerbaijan
Finance 19:57
Azerbaijan to establish cooperation with Lithuania within TRACECA
Business 19:56